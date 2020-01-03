The Knoxville Writers' Guild will host journalist Jamie Satterfield from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Central United Methodist Church, 201 Third Ave., Knoxville. The session is free and open to the public. A $2 donation is suggested.
Satterfield, one of East Tennessee’s most respected journalists, goes behind the scenes of her award-winning investigation of “The Expendables” — what happened to the Kingston coal ash disaster relief workers, and why. Eleven years after the nation’s largest coal ash spill, 44 clean-up workers are dead and more than 400 are sick.
Satterfield is an award-winning investigative journalist and podcast producer for the Knoxville News Sentinel. She has appeared in dozens of crime documentaries and has made appearances on CNN, Headline News, Fox News, NPR and other national news broadcasts. She recently won journalism’s second highest honor, a Scripps Howard award for her investigative work into the mass poisoning of hundreds of blue collar laborers who cleaned up TVA’s coal ash spill in 2008.
She was inducted this year into the East Tennessee Writer’s Hall of Fame. A widow and mother of two adult children — a lawyer and a musician — she started her career at the Mountain Press newspaper in Sevierville, where she still lives, in 1988 and joined the News Sentinel in 1994.
