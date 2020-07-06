Isaiah 117 House will host a Lemonade Stand Challenge on Saturday, July 11. The stand that raises the most money for the nonprofit will be awarded a prize. Children interested in participating should send an email to cindy.chandler@isaiah117house.com.
Isaiah 117 House is an organization that is building houses in several counties, including Blount, to provide a safe place for children coming into state custody and awaiting placement with a foster family. A ceremonial groundbreaking took place on Feb. 14. The house will be built off West Lamar Alexander Parkway near Blount Community Church.
