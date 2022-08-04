Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, will soon cut the ribbon and officially open its Blount County house.
On Sunday, Aug. 7 at 3 p.m., the nonprofit will host a public ribbon cutting. The event will officially open the Isaiah 117 House in Blount County and will feature several local speakers as well as Isaiah 117 House officials.
“We are so grateful to this community for their support and for helping to make this dream become a reality for Blount County,” said Ronda Paulson, founder, and executive director of Isaiah 117 House. “We encourage everyone — whether you have been in prayer, worked on this project, or have given financially — to be a part of this exciting day. This house will change the story for children who are awaiting foster placement in Blount County.”
Isaiah 117 House is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides physical and emotional support for children awaiting foster care placement. Currently, when a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office. Isaiah 117 House allows for that same child to never go to an office, but rather a home with volunteers to care for them.
All who have supported or partnered with Isaiah 117 House Blount County are welcome to attend. For more information, visit facebook.com/blountcoTN or contact Cindy Chandler at 423-518-3760 ext. 208 for location information.
