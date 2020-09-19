I am now in the 21st century.
To the delight and amazement of my nearest and dearest, I now have a cellphone that not only sends and receives phone calls and texts, it also accesses the internet and all those wonderful things I had thus far been unable to do on the little flip phone I’ve had for ages. Of course, had the flip phone not gone on to cellphone heaven, I’d still be wringing a few more drops of usage from it, but I am thrilled to have the combination of telephone, video conferencing, computer, entertainment experience, etc., held right in the palm of my hand.
Shoot, I even know how to do some it. The important stuff, anyway, such as communicating with the outside world and playing games.
That old flip phone was so old that I got a lot of good-natured ribbing when I’d pull it out to make a call or send a text. The only time it was turned on was when I wanted to use it myself or was expecting to hear from one of the kids or the handful of friends who had the number. It didn’t have very good range. Where other cellphones could get a signal, I could not —and that included at my sister’s house as well as on the road when travel was not tainted with coronavirus. Sometimes I couldn’t even get a signal in my own living room, for that matter. The new phone, however, actually works in almost all those spots. It’s much better as a safety measure, too.
Some things don’t change, as one of my friends pointed out when I messaged him the new phone number. “I guess you still don’t turn the phone on unless you want to use it,” he said. That’s true. I refuse to be on a tether whether virtual or not, although now, instead of turning the phone off all the time, I merely ignore it if I’m busy just as I do with the landline.
I’m truly not deliberately screening calls and ignoring people. I try to remember to check messages on either phone if I can’t get to them when they ring or a text notification comes in on the cellphone. Sometimes I forget to look, so please forgive me if it appears that I’ve high-hatted you, as a dear friend was wont to say. I just don’t jump every time the bell rings. Pavlov would have found me a most unsatisfactory subject. Do call again or send me an email and I’ll make sure to answer.
Having the new phone is such a blessing and it’s a much more reliable safety measure than the old one. Many thanks go to my son and daughter-law for providing it as a Mother’s Day gift this year.
Yes, my friends, I can now say I’ve come into the 21st century as far as telephone service goes. It only took 20 years, but who’s counting?
