It’s time to choose a name for the giraffe calf. Zoo Knoxville is asking the community to christen him by making a donation of $1 per vote for their favorite name. The funds raised will support the care of the zoo’s giraffe herd and the zoo’s mission to save giraffe from extinction as part of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan, a collaborative effort of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) in North America.
Five names were carefully selected from the thousands submitted by the community. The options are:
Jumbe Junior (J.J.)-because this little giraffe adores his father Jumbe
Zawadi-which means “gift” in the Swahili language
Major-a tribute to the legendary Johnny Majors, head football coach at the University of Tennessee from 1977 to 1992
Sky-because that’s where giraffes dwell!
Jacob-the mascot and namesake of Knox Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ Read City USA #MillionHourExpedition, who is helping encourage the community to log a million hours of reading in 2021.
Votes can be cast now through Sunday, March 14, online at https://www.zooknoxville.org/zkgiraffe/. The zoo winning name will be announced on Tuesday, March 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.