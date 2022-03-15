For those who’ve missed the fun and fellowship of a sit-down pancake breakfast hosted by Alcoa Kiwanis, members want you to know they are back.
President Glenda Thomas and crew have been busy over the last few months putting the details together for this 31st annual event. It will take place from 7:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 at Alcoa High School. Cost to enjoy a piping hot plate of delicious hot cakes is $6 per person. That also includes sausage along with coffee and juice.
The Pancake University session was held back in February — an opportunity for novice pancake makers and flippers to get in some practice time. IHOP provides the training and is a huge sponsor for the annual breakfast feast.
Last year’s affair, said chairman Brad Smith, was a drive-thru-only experience. Patrons came to Alcoa First United Methodist Church and had their orders loaded into their vehicles. Cooking took place on the church’s front steps. While close to 700 people normally attend, there were about half that who came for to-go orders in 2021. It was done that way due to the continuing pandemic surrounding COVID.
Despite fewer people, the fundraiser was a success last year, Smith said. Alcoa Kiwanis was able to raise $35,399. That surpassed totals for the last five years.
There wasn’t a pancake flipped in 2020 and this civic club still raised $35,000. Sponsors were the huge reason; patrons who had purchased tickets early in the year told Alcoa Kiwanis to keep their donations.
Smith wanted it known that Alcoa Kiwanis does this massive event each year in order to support worthy causes in the community. The long list of recipients includes organizations like Blount County Head Start, Special Olympics, Isaiah 117 House, Alcoa City Schools Foundation, 4-H, AmTrykes, Wears Valley Ranch, Primary Players and Imagination Library. This organization also contributes toward scholarships and supports Boy Scouts and Family Promise of Blount County.
Total monetary support to children and families last year by Alcoa Kiwanis was more than $45,000. Every cent raised goes to charity.
As Pancake U was going on a few weeks ago, Jennifer Noble and son Connor also stopped by. Connor, who is 11 and in the fifth grade, is on the receiving end of this club’s generosity. He was presented with an Amtryke therapeutic trike last year, a specially engineered tricycle for those with disabilities.
Cpnnor said he’s had a blast riding through his neighborhood. And now that he’s outgrowing it, his family will be gifting to another grateful family.
“It was a huge blessing,” Jennifer said. “We just happened to be working on bike skills at the time.” It was Connor’s therapist who recommended him for the special trike.
Alcoa Kiwanis member Jennie Bounds said the trikes cost between $600 to $1200 each and are custom fit for the children who receive them.
“For some kids that we have bought them for, they have never been able to ride a bicycle before,” Bounds said. “This is their first time riding.”
She said one recipient family was in tears as they watched their child navigate the trike. The mom said she didn’t think this would ever be possible.
Thomas said this project is so rewarding. Alcoa Kiwanians get to purchase the AmTrykes and put them together. The kids who get them are improving their mobility.
“They are not just playing but also getting physical therapy,” she said.
Smith and the other Kiwanians are eagerly preparing for another successful pancake breakfast, now less than two weeks away. He said the event is a favorite of many in the community who get the chance to catch up with friends.
“People have missed the fellowship,” he said. “We are glad to be back.”
“It’s like a reunion,” Thomas described.
