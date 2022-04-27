If you’re one of the frequent shoppers at New Providence Presbyterian Church’s Antiques and Collectibles Sale, you know it’s been a while since the doors were open to some terrific bargains.
The last sale, in fact, was held back in September 2019. But organizers like Donna Booher, Cathy Dickinson, Sally Daley and Becky Laughmiller have some good news to report: the sale is back.
For two days, Thursday and Friday, May 5 and 6, furniture, vintage books and clothing, silver and costume jewelry and framed art will line the walls and tables of the Eastminster Hall. That’s not the half of it.
Daley pointed to a room they have been using to store the items that have been donated from various sources; some are church members, some are not. Many have done spring cleaning and brought items they can now do without.
“It’s floor to ceiling full of stuff,” Daley said. She and the others have been taking in sets of china, old books, vintage vases and silver pieces, tea kettles, maybe a few suitcases from days gone by, furs, end tables, pottery and toys from the 1960s. If truth be told, they weren’t sure in the days before the sale, just exactly what they have.
Come May 5 it will all be revealed, priced and ready for new homes. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6. Admission is free and there is ample parking.
“There is lots of jewelry,” Dickinson said.
That includes both costume and fine. “We’ve got it all.”
Seasonal decor is always plentiful. Some people might collect vintage Santas or nutcrackers. There should be a supply here.
Booher has been one of the volunteers for this popular event for years. She said it was Polly Morgan who was first setting aside these special items, in a room off of the kitchen.
“We dragged everything out and priced it in two days,” Booher recalled. “It was exhausting.”
They do it differently now, sorting and pricing as they go. Men from the church help them with the heavier and bulkier items.
Booher also remembers that it snowed on the day they were to have the sale. They still managed to raise $2,000.
On this recent morning, these women were at the church, sorting through the donations. Booher came across an unusual item, a necklace made from animal teeth. She said there are times when they just don’t know the value or origin of the pieces. They price them to sell.
They did sell a china tea pot for $100, she remembers. “It was somebody’s pattern, they don’t sell it anymore and it was in good condition,” Booher explained.
It is a labor of love for Daley and the others. When the two-day event is over, every cent raised will leave the church to do good throughout this community. That is their motivation to work hard and have a successful sale.
New Providence has a committee that reviews applications that come in requesting funds. They are nonprofits like the Community Food Connection, Family Promise, Good Neighbors, Gateway to Independence, Habitat for Humanity and Have House. These organizations feee the hungry, provide emergency shelter and assistance with rent. They make homeownership a reality, serve the disabled adult population and also children.
The list also includes the Adult Education Foundation, New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center, Heaven Sent Home, Toys for Blount County, Empty Pantry Fund, Kiwanis Imagination Library and Alcoa and Blount County Family Resource Centers. Welcoming Immigrant Neighbors was recently added.
The money raised at this Antiques and Collectibles Sale and the Community Benefit Sale are both donated to these causes. The Community Benefit Sale is held the fourth Friday of each month.
It was the pandemic that caused this sale to be halted for two years. It is held inside, and the church was closed for a period.
“We were ready to have one in March 2020, but I got chicken and then the church closed down anyway,” she said.
Daley said nothing will go to waste. Once the sale is held and things are left on the shelves, it will then donated to Knox Area Rescue Ministries, which has two local resale shops. New Providence will then get shopping vouchers to give to people in need.
That includes victims of fires or other disasters, she said.
These volunteers are thrilled to be able to once again host the sale. They like the recycling aspect and supporting local charities. That they get to be treasure hunters is a plus. Detective work comes into play when they have to figure out mystery items.
And if they are lucky, they will get to do this again in the fall, the organizers said.
