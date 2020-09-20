One of Blount County’s own, Scott Moss, has reached a pinnacle in his naval career, earning the rank of captain during a Sept. 1 ceremony.
Moss, the son of Dean Moss of Maryville and the late Barbara Moss, didn’t walk up to a podium with proud family members gathered; his promotion was done over the phone — just one more way COVID-19 has messed with everyday lives.
“It was different, but it still counts,” Moss said.
He is serving as commanding officer of the Naval Operational Support Center in Knoxville.
He and his family, which includes wife Erin, and their three children — daughter Reagan and sons Garrett and Landon — moved to Maryville in July 2019. Moss had been gone from his hometown for more than 20 years.
Fort Craig and John Sevier were the two elementary schools Moss attended in Maryville before graduating from Maryville High in 1992. He played football and baseball during those days but admitted his football team wasn’t as vaunted as those of today.
“We were decent but nothing like the teams they’ve had in the past two-plus decades,” he said.
After graduating MHS, Moss attended the University of Tennessee for a year and a half before enrolling at Maryville College, where he earned a degree in biology and also played football.
Then, it was time to make a decision about his future.
“I graduated and just tried to figure out life a little bit,” Moss said. He decided to look at what the military had to offer and chose the Navy.
‘”The Navy seemed to have more leadership opportunities,” he explained. “I wanted to jump into that.”
So Moss joined in 1998 and went to Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida. Once he completed that, Moss started flight school and was transferred to San Antonio to complete his training. He earned his wings in 2000.
Then it was on to his first duty station, Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, with Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron Three. He was there for three yeas and was then sent back to Pensacola as a flight instructor. Next was a stint with the USS Enterprise for two years, based out of Norfolk, Virginia, then back to Oklahoma with Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron Four.
From there it was Millington, near Memphis, for two years, and then a third trek back to Oklahoma — this time as commanding officer of Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron Three.
But his travels weren’t over. Moss went to Memphis for two years, where he was selected as captain. That was in 2019. He and his family moved to Maryville in July of that year. He officially was promoted to captain during that phone call on Sept. 1.
“I was in Oklahoma for half of my career,” Moss said. He said he was asked to come back to Oklahoma for a fourth time, to possibly be a commodore for the Strategic Communications Air Wing. Not interested, he told the Navy.
Picking a place
As he was getting closer to retirement, he knew it wouldn’t be in Oklahoma. The people are great but being in Tornado Alley wasn’t what he had in mind.
Over his career, he has flown five different aircraft, racking up 3,600 flight hours across the continental United States, Hawaii, Europe, Guam, Australia and Diego Garcia.
He has at least three more years in the Navy. Two of those will be spent right here with the Naval Operational Support Center in Knoxville. Moss said his third year will be spent on sea duty. That could be back to Norfolk or even San Diego. His family will remain here, he said.
In his position as commanding officer at the Knoxville center, Moss has about eight full-time staff supporting seven reserve units, which includes 250 reservists. Moss said some of them have been mobilized recently due to COVID-19.
“Our medical people are getting tagged to go to Boston and New York, L.A. and San Diego,” he said. “It’s kind of business as usual even through the COVID stuff.”
Being back in Maryville has allowed Moss to reconnect with old friends. He’s helping coach the Maryville High School football team and has been back on the campus of MC. He and local business owner Charles West have been friends since they were toddlers.
Moss’ mom recently died of cancer. He said being able to come home and spend time with her was a gift. He now lives five minutes away from his dad. Scott has a brother, David, who lives in Knoxville and is the commanding officer of an engineering squadron for the Air National Guard in Chattanooga.
“This is home now,” he said. “It has come full circle for me. I grew up here and went away for 22 years and now I am back. Being away makes you miss it a little bit.”
Moss went on to earn an MBA from Oklahoma State in 2012. He said plans are to retire from the Navy in fall 2023 and then “find a real job.”
“I have to figure out that piece of it,” he said. “Somebody will hire me. I show up on time.”
