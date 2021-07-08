Jacob Berry will be the guest speaker during the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, July 18 at Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
Berry was born with a rare form of muscular dystrophy and was not expected to live. Defying the odds, he has dedicated his life to spreading the message of Jesus and his own joy for life. Despite being confined to a wheelchair and still dependent on life support to breathe, he travels the country to deliver his inspirational message.
He is an ordained minister and has spoken previously at Lone Oak Baptist where Delbert Raines is pastor. Berry's wife, Jessica, will sing during the service.
Jacob Berry Ministries is based in Miami, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.