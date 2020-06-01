Jacob Powell, a graduate of Heritage High School, is the recipient of the Everett High School Alumni Scholarship this year.
The scholarship totals $3,000.
Powell is the son of Scott and Tammy Powell.
He plans to attend the University of Tennessee this fall and major in biological sciences.
His goal is to complete medical school.
His extracurricular activities at HHS included being a member of the basketball team and also team captain. He was twice awarded All-District 4-AAA honors.
In addition, Powell served as president of HHS Student Council and was a member of the HHS Chapter of National Honor Society.
He was recently named a National Merit Scholar.
Powell is also a part of the youth group at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church.
His grandfather, Johnny Powell, is a 1964 graduate of Everett High School, which closed in the late 1970s.
The Everett High School Alumni Association gives the scholarship to a deserving student annually.
The organization also holds an annual alumni luncheon, but the 2020 luncheon was canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.
