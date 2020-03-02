Jenny Doan, a prominent quilter and the face of Missouri Star Quilt Company, makes a first-time appearance at A Mountain Quiltfest held Wednesday to Friday, March 4-7, at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.
Doan hosts her two-hour traveling trunk show at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Country Tonite theater. With a focus on tips and tricks, Doan offers innovative methods for fusing fabrics and thread. Tickets for Doan’s session are $75 and available here.
Retired U.S. Army veteran and National Guard member Andrew Lee will display his Iwo Jima quilt, a one-of-a-kind interpretation of Joe Rosenthal’s iconic photo of U.S. Marines raising the American Flag on Iwo Jima. The 110-inch by 110-inch hand-pieced quilt consists of over 12,000 one-inch squares.
A Mountain Quiltfest features 62 onsite vendors, quilting classes and more than 500 quilts competing for over $20,000 in prize money.
Beginner and advanced quilters, and all skill levels in between, can take advantage of 64 classes, seminars and workshops. Led by 24 of the country’s best instructors, topics cover everything from specific quilt patterns to both old and new techniques for machine and hand-quilting. Those interested may register at www.MyPigeonForge.com/event/quiltfest.
Located at the LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge, the artistic quilts are displayed throughout the 232,000-square-foot event center, and attendees can peruse the vendor booths stocked with quilting essentials and one-of-a-kind accessories. Onsite demonstrations are available daily and free parking is available at the LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge.
The quilt exhibit and vendor hall hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4-6 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 7. Admission is free to the quilt exhibit and vendor hall.
Quiltfest patrons also are invited to bring their quilted items to Show & Tell on Friday for the chance to win prizes. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free. Additional information about Show & Tell can be found in the 2020 Event Program Guide.
Attendees may submit heirloom quilts for appraisal by Cindy Stuart, an American Quilter’s Society certified appraiser. Stuart will be available for quilt appraisals from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 3-7 by appointment only on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact Stuart at 865-980-2162 or cstuart1@hughes.net to schedule an appointment.
A Mountain Quiltfest also offers several antique quilt bed turnings during which local quilters and guild members offer detailed information about collections of quilts made before 1970.
