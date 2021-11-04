David Correll's Band will be playing ballroom dance music for the Everett Senior Dancers' scheduled dance from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield Street in Maryville. Cost is $5 for members of the group and $6 for others attending. An invitation to participate is extended to all ballroom dancers in the area. Dances are scheduled for the first and third Saturday of each month with a live band providing the music.
On Wednesday afternoons, free ballroom dance lessons are given 1-2 p.m. with practice to recorded music following the class. Those interested in learning this form of dance are invited to attend the lessons. Experienced volunteer dancers of the group teach the lessons, which consist of the various steps and patterns of the different dances such as the waltz, cha-cha, rumba and others.
