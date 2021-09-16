The Everett Senior Center Dancers extends an invitation to all ballroom dancers in the area to attend its dance on Saturday night at the Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield Street in Maryville.
Mood Swing Band will provide the music 7-9 p.m. Cost is $5 for members and $6 for other attendees.
Each Wednesday afternoon free ballroom dance lessons are taught 1-2 P.M. at the Senior Center and a practice session to recorded music follows the lessons. The volunteer instructors are experienced dancers who are members of the Everett Senior Dance Group. Those interested in learning this form of dance are encouraged to attend. Each week's lesson is focused on one particular dance and the different patterns involved.
