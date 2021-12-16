Everett Senior Center Dancers invites all local ballroom dancers to attend its dance at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. Cost is $5 for members and $6 for others attending. Ed Nieden's Band will be providing the music. Dancers are encouraged to wear their festive attire.
There will be no ballroom dance lessons on the Wednesday dates of Dec. 22 and 29, but will resume from 1-2 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2022, at the Senior Center. with dancing to recorded music following the class. The classes are free and beginners are always welcome to attend. Instructors are experienced dancers and members of the Everett Senior Center dance group.
