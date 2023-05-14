Mabry-Hazen House is hosting its spring edition of Night at the Museum from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 24. This is an opportunity to visit the historic house museum after hours on a weekday and drink up a little history.
Explore the 1858 historic house in an entirely different light as twilight falls upon Mabry’s Hill, see North Knoxville flicker alight, watch the sun set over downtown, and all while enjoying a variety of drinks including ones from a local brewery.
The historic home will be open for self-guided tours with staff available for questions. There will be behind-the-scenes access to the bottom floor at 7:30 p.m. Mabry-Hazen House also will share its “frogs,” an artifact normally not on display.
Outdoor seating will be set up on the front porch and lawn for groups to relax in a casual atmosphere. A fire pit and outdoor games will be available, and guests are encouraged to bring their games, stories, blankets and/or camp chairs.
Presale online tickets are $10 per adult, and visitors younger than 16 are admitted free. Online tickets can be purchased at www.mabryhazen.com/natm. A small processing fee is applied to tickets purchased online. Tickets also will be available at the door for $13, and current Mabry-Hazen House members still get in for $10.
Each purchased attendee ticket receives two drink tickets for adult beverages, with additional drinks at $5 per ticket.
The museum also will have a special guest. Kristen Combs, author of the newly released book “100 Things To Do In Knoxville Before You Die,” which includes Mabry-Hazen House, will join the event. Combs will be available on the porch with books for sale.
Small Comforts Kitchen, a micro-bakery run by Jordan E. Smith of Knoxville, will have a selection of hand pies and other goodies for purchase on the porch during Night at the Museum.
All proceeds benefit Mabry-Hazen House. Event will occur rain or shine.
The Mabry-Hazen House Museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located atop Mabry’s Hill in Knoxville. Three generations of the same family resided in the Italianate-style home overlooking downtown Knoxville, Tennessee River and Great Smoky Mountains. The museum showcases one of the largest original family collection in America with more than 2,000 original artifacts on display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.