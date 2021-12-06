Celebrate the holiday season with Mabry-Hazen House during its annual Christmas tours on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 5-8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12, from 2-5 p.m. Mabry-Hazen House will be decorated in the spirit of the holiday, historically-inspired refreshments will be served, and there will be a few surprises as well.
On Saturday evening, carolers will perform traditional favorites. The historic house will open for visitors to casually walk through and enjoy a festive mix of modern and historic decorations.
Mabry-Hazen House’s holiday exhibit titled "Holiday Greetings: A Century of Christmas Cards” will return! Nearly 100 years of holiday cards addressed to the Hazen family will be on display for visitors to learn about this sentimental holiday tradition. Reproductions of Christmas cards from the collection will be available for sale.
Tickets are not required to attend, but donations are deeply appreciated. The event is free for members and children under 13; a suggested $5 donation is encouraged for all others.
A $5 donation enters individuals into drawing for a door prize for a limited-edition porcelain replica of Mabry-Hazen House. Winners will be notified the following day.
