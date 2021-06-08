Tsali Notch Vineyard is offering a subscription service for its world-famous muscadine wine. The Truly Muscadine Club is now open for consumer sign-ups, with the first delivery planned for July 2021.
Members of the Truly Muscadine Club receive three bottles every March, July, and November. The packages include one bottle hand-selected by the Tsali Notch Vineyard team and two bottles selected by the club member. More bottles may be included at the consumer’s request.
The cost is approximately $75-$125 per shipment, depending on the number of bottles. This subscription program allows members in the United States over the age of 21 to enjoy the wine on a consistent basis, subject to the regulations of their state.
Because wine is sensitive to temperature variances, all shipments will be sent by UPS on Monday through Wednesday to avoid weekend storage in transit. For those club members who may be local to the vineyard, pick up options also are available.
Cary L. Cox, owner of Tsali Notch, said his focus has always been on growing quality fruit since purchasing the vineyard in 2009.
“You can make good wine from good fruit, but it takes a great fruit to make a great wine,” said Cox. “That’s what we strive to do at the vineyard. The Truly Muscadine Club makes it possible to enjoy this great wine and have it regularly delivered straight to your doorstep.”
Muscadines are a grape indigenous to the southeast United States, first noted by Sir Walter Raleigh in the 17th century. There are about 56 varieties of this grape. Tsali Notch Vineyards grows six varieties: two reds and four whites. Since muscadines are high in antioxidants, Tsali Notch does not have to use insecticides, fungicides, and other chemicals to protect the vines/fruit.
For more information or to sign up for the club, visit tsalinotch.com or call 423-506-9895.
Named after an historic Cherokee leader, Tsali Notch Vineyard is located in Monroe County, approximately nine miles off of Interstate 75, in the Tennessee Overhill Heritage Area on the way to the Cherohala Skyway. The vineyard specializes in muscadine grapes, grown on over 6000 vines on 21 miles of trellis, covering 35 acres of a 202-acre estate.
