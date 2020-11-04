Junior Service League of Maryville has announced its 2020 provisional members. This year’s class includes 18 women who want to give back to the community in Blount County. They include Jessica Allen, Becca Bledsoe, Jennifer Bowen, Brandi Breeden, Kelsey (Spears) Ford, Julie Garner, Erin Hale, Brittany Hodge, Arielle Kilday, Molly Knouff, Courtney McGhee, Gena McNutt, Shannon Ramsey, Leiann Saniger, Crystal Sexton, Brandi Slaton, Jessica Collins Tidrick and Mirina Wallace.
JSL of Maryville is a group of diverse women with a passion for service in the community. Founded in 1951, there are more than 70 current members and over 500 sustaining members.
In 2020-21, the organization will be celebrating its 70th anniversary. Through many community partnerships with members and sustainers, JSL serves local children (over 1400 each year) through Toys for Blount County, Kicks for Kids and Kits for Kids.
There are several upcoming opportunities to support this organization’s programs. On De. 5, Virtual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser will be held.
Tickets are on sale now. Many area businesses and groups are hosting toy drop-off boxes to collect new toys for Toys for Blount County.
Those interested in supporting, donating, or learning more about the organization can visit the website at www.jslofmaryville.org, email maryvillejsl@gmail.com or visit the Facebook and Instagram pages.
