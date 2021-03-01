As we near the end of this quarter, juniors are scheduled to take the ACT in school today, March 2. Juniors should also be aware that there are several opportunities available for them, such as work-based learning. It is only available to juniors who’ve taken /are taking at least two courses in a program of study and are interested in receiving learning pertinent to their line of work during the school day. Applications are in room 125. Another opportunity for juniors is to work in the credit union. Any junior who wants to work at the Governor’s Gold credit union should fill out an application in room 125 also.
