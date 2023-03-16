By the time patrons sit down to enjoy a stack of hot, delicious pancakes with Alcoa Kiwanis, their members have spent countless hours recruiting sponsors, getting trained on the grill, obtaining supplies, helping spread the word and prepping the locale. And all 60-plus of these Kiwanians will say it’s all worth it.
The 32nd annual Alcoa Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast will take place from 7:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 at Alcoa High School. For only $6, attendees can enjoy a stack of pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice. Kids under 6 eat for free.
On a recent afternoon, Pancake Chairman Brad Smith and fellow Kiwanians Larry Stargel, Glenda Thomas, Ted Wilson, Bruce Damrow and Emmit Rawls made a pre-breakfast visit to Alcoa High School to get a refresher course on how to make the best pancakes. Teaching that day was Brad Knauer of IHop, one of the sponsors for the annual event.
The grill was heated up and the lessons began. One to two minutes on each side, Knapp said. Look for bubbles to form and check for brown edges. Then it’s time to plate up and serve. Just add butter and syrup.
All who attended this Pancake University session have done this before. Most have now earned the equivalent of a master’s degree after all these years. Club President is David Ogle.
Smith, in his fifth year as chairman of the event, said 2022 was a very good year for the breakfast. He said 547 people were served in three hours.
But the most remarkable outcome was the amount of money raised — $46,679. That is $10,000 more than has been raised in previous years.
“What has been happening the last 10 to 15 years is sponsorships,” Smith explained. “It’s like football stadiums getting named after companies. They give us $1,000 of $500 to get their logo on our posters. Probably two-thirds of the money comes from sponsors.”
IHOP provides the pancake batter, while Mayfield is the company supplying the milk and orange juice. Starbucks supplies the coffee. AHS is gracious to allow the event to be held in its cafeteria.
This is the largest fundraiser for the club. At the end of the day, Alcoa Kiwanis’s success means they will be able to help numerous agencies and nonprofits that provide services to children. Some of them include Blount County Head Start, Special Olympics, Isaiah 117 House, Alcoa City Schools Foundation, 4-H, AmTrykes, Wears Valley Ranch, Boy Scouts, Family Promise of Blount County and Imagination Library.
On the actual day of the breakfast there will be 25 Kiwanians in the kitchen and that many in the dining area. The club has also decided to offer drive-up service at a tent outdoors. Two years ago, due to the pandemic, there was no sit-down pancake breakfast.
That year, Alcoa Kiwanis still raised $35,399. No pancake were even flipped in 2020, but again supporters still gave, resulting in $35,000 being raised.
As for who’s the best pancake maker among this group, the consensus is Emmit Rawls. Despite that, he was here on Pancake U day to get in some extra practice. He even still likes the breakfast treats after all these years.
In addition to the pancake breakfast, a bake sale will be taking place as people wait in line. Entertainment, including an Elvis impersonator, will be there as the meal is served.
Smith said lots of people come to the annual event to see old friends. In election years, hordes of politicians come to shake hands and partake of the meal. Smith said upwards of 700 people once attended, many of them retirees from ALCOA inc, now called Arconic.
He and the other Alcoa Kiwanians are marketing their fundraiser in neighborhoods around AHS hoping to get new attendees in the doors. Soccer moms and early risers on the way to the mountains can stop by. There’s a new generation to bring in, the chairman said.
The last pancake chairman led the event for 20 years. Smith said he’s not going to break that record. “I said I will try for 10,” he said.
