There were lots of clues that Linda Rakauskas loved Christmas.
This crafter adorned her own home with Santas and trees she created herself, along with felted mice, quilted ornaments and lots of outdoor decor. Each year she was one of the most popular artisans at a local Christmas craft fair.
When she passed away from breast cancer back in March, it was her mom, Loris Colborn, who was tasked with the job of seeing that her things went to good homes. Colborn said the job was overwhelming at times as Rakauskas had amassed lots of totes and other containers full of her crafting supplies and finished work.
“She had an outbuilding full of stuff,” Colborn said. She enlisted the help of friend Jennifer Hedrick to come and help sort it all out. It was more than these two could take on themselves.
“That’s when we decided to take some of her stuff and start a crafting guild,” Colborn said. “We opened it up to the community and call it Oakland Crafting Community.”
It started in July. Colborn got friends from her church, Oakland United Methodist, on board, and others followed. They have worked for weeks now, all in anticipation of an event that is sure to please any lover of Christmas.
It’s being called Think Christmas! The work these women have done will be on full display and also for sale, from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12. Location is Oakland United Methodist Church, 234 Trigonia Road, Greenback, and admission is free.
The tight-knit band of women has been meeting on the first and third Wednesdays of each month and some Saturdays, to accommodate those who work. At first, there were six or seven who attended, but word got out about the fun they were having, and attendance has swelled.
Participants come to learn crafting techniques, help others with theirs and to socialize, Colborn said. On this particular day, Oakland UMC Pastor Betty Furches was right in the middle of the activity, putting the finishing touches on some holiday items to sell.
“Anybody can come,” Colborn said. She said each person pays $3 each time they come to contribute to any supplies they might need.
As Colborn looked around, signs of her late daughter’s holiday excitement were everywhere. “Ninety percent of this was my daughter’s,”she said. “It’s so good to see it is going to good use. We are trying to use everything that was left by her.”
Penny Reagan was here on a recent day. She has been a creative crafter for decades. Paper beads are one of her specialities. She uses anything from scrapbook paper to Little Debbie cartons to make the beads which are then fashioned into jewelry. She has also taught others the technique.
“I’ve been doing this since the 1970s,” Reagan said.
Other items that will be going home with shoppers include ornaments made from the pockets of jeans, felted mice, quilted decor, angels made out of pasta and puffy stars ready to be hung from trees. Wreaths are adorned with bells and bows. Colborn said there will also be eight outside vendors selling their own wares.
Rakauskas owned two embroidery sewing machines and wanted to learn how to operate them. Diane Karschnik agreed to teach her. Some of that great work is now part of the upcoming sale.
When this event is over, the proceeds will be used to feed hungry families in the community. Colborn said Oakland Crafting Community will then start on making things for a possible spring sale.
“This first one has been done by the seat of our pants,” this organizer said. “I hope it will make Christmas brighter for someone — all of this stuff that was just sitting around in boxes.”
She admits she didn’t fully know the magnitude of her late daughter’s extensive collection of supplies and decor. This all wouldn’t have been possible without a lot of help from members of the group, Colborn said.
To see all of this beauty in the room, Colborn said, assures her that her late daughter would approve of what’s been done with her prized possessions. It has been a labor of love. This is not just a group of old ladies knitting, Colborn wants people to know. Rakauskas and her many talents shine through.
‘”She is probably sitting up there laughing her head off at what we had to go through,” Colborn surmised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.