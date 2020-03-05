Some elementary school children in Blount County are sporting new athletic shoes this week all thanks to Junior Service League and its partner, Shoe Carnival in Alcoa.
The annual Kicks for Kids campaign provides shoes free of charge to students in grades K-5, said Sarah Smith, president of JSL. This is the third year for the project, she said, and close to 550 students were served this year.
“A lot of people know Junior Service League through its Toys for Tots project,” Smith said. “This Kicks for Kids is also something we have adopted and it is just taking off. It is another resource to provide for the community.”
Charissa Knouff, JSL member, has helped with this latest effort. Six different schools are participants this year, she said. That includes John Sevier, Alcoa Elementary, Fairview, Montvale, Townsend and Carpenters elementaries. The goal is to reach families in all elementary schools in Blount County. That should be accomplished by next year, these two said.
To assess need, JSL sent letters home to each family at all six of the schools, Knouff explained. Those who responded with a need for shoes were added to the program.
“We probably get between 5 and 10% of the school population saying yes,” Knouff said.
Once the responses are in, JSL works with Shoe Carnival and its manager, Steve Huffaker. The shoe store provides the shoes at a discount to JSL for Kicks for Kids. But Smith and Knouff said Huffaker’s dedication goes much farther than providing shoes.
“He has done so much work on this project,” Knouff explained. “He goes to each of the schools and measures every student for proper fit. That takes a lot of time.”
The students in Kicks for Kids get to select from four different styles of shoes. Once they are sized and selections are made, Huffaker places the order. It generally takes about a month for them to come in.
Smith said the kids are so appreciative of the gift. “They want to take them home that first day.”
Once the shoes come to the store, they are taken to Tri-Hop Brewery in downtown Maryville so JSL members can sort and pack them. Tri-Hop is closed on Mondays, so that is when the work is conducted. This partnership developed because JSL members are patrons here.
Pairs of socks are also given to each child, courtesy of Shoe Carnival.
The shoes and socks are placed in large Ziploc bags and then discreetly placed inside the students’ backpacks at school. That was done this week.
Filling needs in the community
The whole idea for Kicks for Kids came about because JSL wanted to cover other needs in the community besides toys at Christmas time. Smith said they asked guidance counselors and school resource officers what needs they come across. They are the ones in daily contact with students and can assess needs, JSL members said.
“They let us know that shoes are a big issue,” Smith said.
In addition to Toys for Blount County and Kicks for Kids, JSL also provides hygiene products to students in the local schools. Those are provided twice a year. That project is called Kits for Kids.
Multiple fundraisers are held by JSL each year to provide the necessary funding for these projects.
Kicks for Kids’ delivery of shoes was made to the six school this week. It took JSL members about two hours on Monday night to sort and pack. JSL has 70 members and there were close to 60 present that night. Some brought their children to participate in the community service project.
JSL was founded in 1951. In 1972, it took over a local toy drive that continues as Toys for Blount County. More than 1,400 children ages newborn to 14 are served annually by the program.
It takes everybody working together to make a positive difference, JSL members said.
