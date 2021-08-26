Just Moved, a study group using biblical principles and practical how-to's, is designed for women new to the community. Meetings for this weekly group will begin at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Maryville First United Methodist Church.
This “After the Boxes are Unpacked” group will help women let go, start over and move ahead in their new surroundings.
The 13-week study will be held on Tuesdays. Women may become a part of the group at any time. A small fee is charged for the study materials.
Contact Mary Kay Hamlin at mkh323@charter.net or 865-228-4536. Registration can also be done online at www.1stchurch.org
The website for this international ministry is www.justmoved.org
