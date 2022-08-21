Blount County Juvenile Court Services has achieved Partner in Prevention status, a designation awarded by the nonprofit Darkness to Light.
These are organizations that take extra steps to protect children they serve by training staff to understand child sexual abuse, identify unsafe situations and practices and react responsibly.
One in 10 children will be sexually abused before the age of 18. Blount County Juvenile Court earned the Partner in Prevention designation by providing Stewards of Children training to over 90% of its management, staff and volunteers. Partner in Prevention was created as a national standard to help parents and caregivers recognize organizations that take child protection seriously by implementing policy and training staff to prevent child sexual abuse. New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center encourages groups and organizations that have completed the Stewards of Children training to apply for the Partner in Prevention designation through Darkness to Light.
“Educating members of our community to recognize signs of abuse and neglect is one of the best ways to identify and protect children from harm. I am so proud of our county employees for participating in this important training,” said Juvenile Court Judge Kenlyn Foster.
To learn more about child sexual abuse prevention training or to enroll in Darkness to Light’s “Partner in Prevention” program, visit www.D2L.org/education/partner-in-prevention. Blount County Juvenile Court serves children and families who are in crisis. Juvenile Court Services connects families with community service organizations and resources in order to divert appropriate cases from court involvement. Blount County Juvenile Court handles cases involving dependent, neglected and abused children; and juvenile delinquency and unruliness.
Blount County Juvenile Court staff include Judge Foster, Director Amanda May, Magistrate Judge Jason E. Beddingfield, Magistrate Judge Dianne E. Lashmit, Youth Services Officers Jill K. Cusack, Michael Eldridge, George Gorghis and Charles Johnson.
