The Blount County K-9 Association's 2021 Chili Cookoff will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 28, on the back lawn at Tri-Hop Brewery, 205 S. Court St., Maryville. A variety of homemade chilis will be available for sampling. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. They are available at Tri-Hop and also Townsend Animal Clinic. All proceeds will benefit the Blount County K-9 Association for the care of retired K-9s and additional equipment for active K-9s. There will be a silent auction and music.
