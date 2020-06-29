Kagleys Chapel Baptist Church awarded eight Angela Cornette Memorial Scholarships this
year. The $750 scholarships are awarded yearly to high school graduates and continuing education students.
Three recipients are recent graduates of William Blount High School. They are: Gracie Hitson, daughter of Shana and Scottie Hughes; Abby Murphy, daughter of Mitch and Jenna Murphy; and McKenna Shaffer, daughter of Michelle Staffer.
The five continuing education students are: Katie Hammons, daughter of David and Donna Hammonds, who is a pre-nursing student at Pellissippi State; Samantha Johnson, granddaughter of Dennis and Diana Johnson, who is a Microbiology major at Tennessee Tech; Kyla Murphy, who is a Nursing major at LMU; Michelle Staffer, a Human Resource Management major at Western Governors University; and Keelin Smith, daughter of Zane and Shannon Smith, who is a Child Development major at Maryville College.
