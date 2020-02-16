Mane Support and Covenant HomeCare and Hospice are partnering to provide Katerpillar Kids Day Camp for children who have experienced the death of someone they know. Open to children in first to 12th grade, campers participate in a variety of activities, including equine-assisted counseling, art, play and discussion as they learn how to process grief in a safe and healthy way.
The camp will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Mane Support, 2919 Davis Ford Road, Maryville. Family members and guardians are encouraged to stay for camp and participate in their own group as well.
Camp is free of charge and lunch will be provided. To learn more or to register, call 865-541-4500 or visit CovenantHomecareAndHospice.com/Daycamp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.