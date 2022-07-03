Businesses that make a consciousness effort to beautify their surroundings and volunteer to make Blount County cleaner and greener were recognized on Wednesday by Keep Blount Beautiful.
The presentation for the annual KBB Foothills Beautification Awards was held at Bella, one of this community’s newest downtown restaurants. This was the 28th annual awards ceremony and the 30th anniversary of the founding of KBB. Brittney Whipple serves as executive director.
Tim Wirtz, KBB board president, addressed the crowd and provided some history of this nonprofit organization. It began in 1992 and started as a project of the Blount County Chamber Foundation, Wirtz said. Sue Dawson was selected as the first executive director.
“Over the last 30 years, we have worked tirelessly for our mission of encouraging and educating Blount Countians to help improve the community,” the board president said. He said it was Dawson who got multiple programs off the ground — such as the litter cleanups, educational programs and the planting of native plants. Adopt-A-Mile was also formed in that founding year.
The Beautification Awards were created back in 1993 but were first called the Bravo! Awards, Wirtz explained. The cigarette litter prevention program took shape in the early years.
“KBB relies heavily on volunteers,” Wirtz said. “For the most part, Brittney is a team of one with some very good help.”
It was Lisa Phipps, a master gardener, who announced the nominees and winners of the Beautification Awards for 2022.
The nominees were Alcoa Tenn, Elizabeth Jackson Hill Memorial Garden, Eberting Orthodontics, Maryville College, RT Lodge, First Horizon Bank, Buddy’s BBQ, Porter Elementary School Friends Program, Townsend River Walk and Arboretum, Peaceful Side Social, Big Meadow Campground, the Barn Event Center of the Smokies, Eagle Rock Retreat and the Kenjo corporate office.
Three winners were selected: the Elizabeth Jackson Hill Memorial Garden, the Barn Event Center of the Smokies and Maryville College.
A second category is for Reuse and Redesign. Businesses in this category have taken an old space and transformed it into an aesthetically pleasing space with appropriate usage while maintaining historical aspects.
The nominees were Dunkin, Peaceful Side Social, Bella and Kenjo. The award was presented to Peaceful Side Social located in Townsend.
Phipps talked about the site, which is where a Dollar General was built in 1999. Before Peaceful Side turned it into a gathering place, it was an empty building that was once a warehouse space.
Peaceful Side installed 6,000 square feet of outdoor dining, Phipps said. In addition to these two awards, KBB handed out the Dee Lidvall Sustainable Stewardship Award to Townsend River Walk and Arboretum. Lidvall was a garden club member who was instrumental in getting these awards established. She was a judge for years.
The Sue Dawson Award was given to Peaceful Side Social. Whipple said the recipient is someone who not only supports KBB but also other like-minded nonprofits. Although new in the community, Peaceful Side Social called KBB right away, wanting to step up with environmental stewardship, she explained.
During the luncheon Whipple touched on what KBB has achieved over the past year.
“One of KBB’s focuses is litter eradication,” she said. “We also hope our volunteers are setting an example for others when they participate in a litter cleanup.”
Whipple reported that her organization has hosted 62 such litter cleanups in the past year, with 562 volunteers assisting. They picked up 840 bags of trash, an estimated 12,480 pounds of litter, she said. That is a value of $64,378, Whipple added.
“These volunteers have attended our group cleanups and our Adopt-A-Mile program,” the executive director said. “They are really just go-getters who really want to get out there.”
In addition, KBB presented two recycle collections for hard to dispose of items. Whipple and her volunteers have worked long-term on the cigarette litter prevention program as well. KBB has received funds from Keep America Beautiful and has partnered with the City of Maryville and Blount County on this effort.
Thanks to Keep Tennessee Beautiful and its “Can You Dig It” campaign, KBB was able to place some native plants in Townsend, a gateway to the Smokies.
Another partner, Little River Watershed Association, teamed up with this organization for the Little River Run 5K, which is held in the fall.
Whipple thanked all who had a part to play in these campaigns and said she looks forward to more efforts to beautify this community with help from its residents.
Wirtz mentioned Bella and the transformation of this historic downtown building. As someone who travels extensively, he said he visits cities that are no longer thriving. He’s lived here for seven years.
“I am seeing revitalization in this community,” Wirtz said. “I am seeing a peaceful side grow quietly like we want it to and I am seeing buildings like this find new life. It has been an amazing thing. Thanks for bringing us as far as we’ve come.”
