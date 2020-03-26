Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to cancel all Keep Blount Beautiful events previously scheduled for April.
The cancelled events include the Dash for Trash at Broadway Social that was scheduled for April 4, Earth Day Recycling originally set for April 18, Town of Louisville Cleanup on April 25. The Louisville event has been rescheduled for Oct. 10.
These events are part of the Blount County Great American Cleanup. Each will be rescheduled for a later date when public gatherings are safe.
For updates, visit KeepBlountBeautiful.org.
