Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s largest community improvement nonprofit organization, awarded a $5,000 2020 Cigarette Litter Prevention Program (CLPP) grant to Keep Blount Beautiful to address cigarette litter in Blount County.
Keep Blount Beautiful will use grant funds to address cigarette litter through public awareness and education on litter ordinances and the effects of cigarette litter, as well as to work with the City of Maryville and Blount County to strategically place and replace cigarette receptacles to discourage cigarette litter. Portable ashtrays will also be provided to adult smokers.
Keep America Beautiful provided individual merit-based grants, totaling more than $500,000, to 47 organizations throughout the country, including Keep Blount Beautiful. Grants were presented to Keep America Beautiful affiliates, local governments, business improvement districts, downtown associations, parks and recreation commissions, and other organizations dedicated to eradicating litter and beautifying their communities. Communities implementing the CLPP in 2019 reported an average 51% reduction of cigarette litter.
As part of the 2020 grant program, Keep America Beautiful is focusing on three primary types of cigarette littering interventions. Applicants will have the opportunity to focus on cigarette litter reduction through public messaging, infrastructure placement or a combination of both.
“The Cigarette Litter Prevention Program grants empower communities to help mitigate the economic, environmental and quality-of-life impact of cigarette littering,” said Jerred Jones, program director for the CLPP.
“Access to ash receptacles and the dissemination of public education are useful tools to help reduce the most commonly littered item in our litter stream.”
The CLPP, created by Keep America Beautiful in 2002, is the nation’s largest program aimed at eliminating cigarette butt and cigar tip litter. Since its inception, the program has been successfully implemented in more than 1,800 urban, suburban and rural communities nationwide. Over the past decade, participating communities have consistently cut cigarette butt litter by 50% based on local measurements taken in the first four months to six months after program implementation.
Research has shown that even self-reported “non-litterers” often don’t consider tossing cigarette butts on the ground to be “littering.” Keep America Beautiful has found that cigarette butt litter occurs most often at transition points — areas where a person must stop smoking before proceeding into another area. These include bus stops, entrances to stores and public buildings and the sidewalk areas outside of bars and restaurants, among others.
