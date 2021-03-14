Beginning this spring, Keep Blount Beautiful (KBB) will be hosting a series of events in celebration of the Great American Cleanup, a national initiative that encourages residents to take action to improve and beautify their community. The Blount County Great American cleanup will kick off on March 20 and continue through May. KBB encourages businesses, students, families, and anyone who lives, works, and plays in Blount County to participate. All supplies will be provided for each event.
Volunteers can also organize their own cleanup with support from KBB’s litter supply loan program. Supplies include gloves, trash bags, safety vests, and litter pickers. Volunteers interested in organizing a cleanup should contact the Keep Blount Beautiful office at 865-681-4809 / keepblount@gmail.com.
The 2021 Blount County Great American Cleanup events are below. For more information on these events and to learn about other volunteer opportunities, visit the Upcoming Events tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org.
Townsend Community Cleanup, March 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Townsend Visitors Center
• DASH for TRASH, April 10, 10-11 a.m., Vienna Coffee House
• Earth Day Recycling, April 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Baptist Maryville
• Town of Louisville Cleanup, May 1, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Town of Louisville Town Hall
• Pistol Creek Cleanup, May 8, 9-11 a.m., location to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.