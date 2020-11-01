Keep Blount Beautiful (KBB) and Little River Watershed Association (LRWA) are partnering for the second Annual Little River Run 5K at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Townsend Abbey, 7765 River Road, Townsend. The Little River Run 5K represents a joint community event through which participants are encouraged to be active, engage with their community and bring awareness to environmental conservation. Proceeds from the Little River Run 5K will support the free programs and events provided by KBB and LRWA that aim to educate, conserve and improve Blount County.
The event is a chip-timed race. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome to participate. Runners should arrive at least one hour before the 11 a.m. start time. After the race, runners and non-runners are welcome to stay at theTownsend Abbey for drinks and lunch.
Runners and non runners should practice social distancing before and after the race. Race start times will be staggered to maintain social distance during the run. Runners and non-runners should bring a mask to wear when not running. A water station will not be provided so runners should bring their own water.
For more information and to sign up, search “Little River Run 5K” at RunSignUp.com. Any questions can be directed at KBB or LRWA by contacting the office at 865-681-4809 / keepblount@gmail.com / littleriverwa
A pre-run packet pickup and Pint Night will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, from at Broadway Social, 102 E. Harper Ave, Maryville. Registered runners are encouraged to attend to pick up their runner packets ahead of time. Non-registered runners will be able to register at the pint night and pick up their packet as well. Also from 5-9 pm, $1 from each pint purchased will benefit the Little River Run 5K.
