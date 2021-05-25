Keep Blount Beautiful is now taking nominations for its Foothills Beautification Awards (previously the BRAVO! Awards). The awards recognize local businesses, organizations and public properties for their landscaping and beautification efforts. They also recognize properties that have creatively reused/redesigned an existing building, and properties that have demonstrated sustainable stewardship.
The Blount Beautification award is given to properties for their landscaping and beautification efforts.
The Re-use/Re-design award is given to a property that has creatively reused or redesigned an existing building.
The Dee Lidvall Sustainable Stewardship Award is given to a business or organization that incorporates sustainable business practices or policies; renewable, sustainable, or energy-efficient spaces; and/or stormwater management practices.
Anyone in the community can nominate a property.
