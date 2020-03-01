Everyone knows it is important to recycle so we can limit the amount of garbage that goes into our landfill. As of now, there are only about 50-60 years left on our landfill, so it is increasingly important to practice reducing, reusing, and recycling.
When it comes to recycling, it is important to know exactly what materials are accepted in Blount County to avoid contamination. See below for a full list of accepted recyclables in Blount County.
This list applies to ALL recycling in Blount County, whether a resident has curbside pickup or utilizes the Blount County Recycling Convenience Center.
Paper/Cardboard: office paper, newspaper, junk mail, paper bags, delivery boxes, moving boxes, food/item packaging, paper towel rolls
Metal: aluminium cans and steel cans.
Plastic: drink bottles, plastic food/item packaging, plastic containers/bottles.
Items that cannot go into the recycling bin include: Food Waste and soiled food packaging — food waste, pizza boxes, other soiled food
packaging, takeout
boxes, utensils, or straws.
Plastic bags and films — plastic grocery bags, plastic wrapping, foil wrapping, food wrappers, bubble wrap
Glass
Waxed Cartons — milk and juice cartons
Styrofoam: styrofoam cups, food containers, and packaging material
Household Hazardous Waste — automotive products, paint, chemicals, and batteries
Other — tires and yard waste
The Blount County Recycling Convenience Center is a valuable resource for residents to dispose of recycling they have in their home. The center is located on 331 Levi St. in Maryville; it is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursdays and Saturdays.
The Blount County Recycling Convenience Center has large bins for single stream recycling, corrugated cardboard and newspaper.
Single stream recycling means that the items can be mixed together without separating, and refers to mixed paper, plastic and steel and aluminum cans. There are separate bins for corrugated cardboard and newspaper. The Blount County Recycling Convenience Center also accepts household hazardous waste materials.
For more information on recycling and household hazardous waste disposal in Blount County, click on the Resources tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org or call the Blount County Recycling Center at 865-982-4652.
