Keep Blount Beautiful will host the annual America Recycles Day collection from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at First Baptist Church Maryville's parking lot, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. This event is free and will be held as a drive-thru collection of hard to recycle items.
Items that will be included are secure documents for shredding, audio visual equipment, cable and wire, circuit boards, computers, flat screen TVs, printers and scanners, home electronics, small appliances, telephone equipment, toner, clothes and shoes, DVDs, CDS, books, luggage, fabric, sewing notions, used candles, chandeliers, magnets, seeds, gift bags, board games, trading cards, blankets and reusable bags in good condition.
