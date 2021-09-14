Knoxville Children’s Theatre, in partnership with the Clayton Foundation will present a live production of “Disney’s The Aristocats, KIDS.”
The play is based on the 1970 animated film produced by Walt Disney Productions. The play will be performed Sept. 17 through Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. Masks are currently required inside the theatre. Ionopure air sanitizers are used throughout the theatre.
Disney’s “The Aristocats KIDS” is a non-stop thrill ride of feline fun, complete with unbelievable twists and turns. In the heart of Paris, a kind and eccentric millionairess wills her entire estate to Duchess, her high-society cat, and her three little kittens.
Laughs and adventure ensue as the greedy, bumbling butler pulls off the ultimate catnap caper. Now it is up to the rough-and-tumble alley cat, Thomas O’Malley, and his band of swingin’ jazz cats to save the day.
The play is performed by nineteen talented young actors from ages 8 to 15. Madame will be played by KCT veteran Hattie Perry with Edgar, the butler played by Lucien Crane. Charlotte Chrimes portrays Duchess with Janie Long, Amelia Opal Underwood, and Ava Easterling playing her kittens-the Aristocats. Taylor Brusseau will portray Thomas O’Malley, the alley cat. The rest of the cast features KCT veterans Maxwell Collins, Elliot Hager, and Lily Hungate, and Levi Payne. Elijah Clemes, Judah Clemes, Avery Gregory, Olivia Birkbeck, Caleb Shepherd, Dresden Ley, Fiona MacIsaac, and Zoe Powell are making their KCT debuts in this production.
