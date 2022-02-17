The members of Keeble’s Chapel Baptist Church are excited to announce and welcome their new pastor, Seth Gibson.
He has been preaching and teaching God’s word for the past five years at Fellowship Baptist Church under pastor Tom Hatley.
Seth and his wife, Stephanie, have two wonderful daughters and are genuine, caring servants of the Lord. Seth also works as a Medicare Benefits Consultant at SFG Medicare.
“We are excited to be there and are looking forward to seeing God work. The Lord is good! If you are looking for a church home, we’d sure be glad for you to come visit,” Gibson said.
Keeble’s Chapel is located at 443 Cold Springs Road in Walland. Please join us to welcome Seth and his family. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., Sunday worship services at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday night service begins at 7 p.m.
