Keep Blount Beautiful orchestrated its second Little River Run 5K last weekend under perfect skies with 160 registered participants. There were 113 who ran it in person, with many others running virtually, said Brittney Whipple, executive director for KBB.
The event is a partnership between KBB and Little River Watershed Association to benefit KBB. Proceeds will be used to support each organization’s free events and programs that aim to improve Blount County and the Little River Watershed. That includes things like road and stream cleanup, beautification projects and educational initiatives, Whipple explained.
The run started at Townsend Abbey in Townsend. When the day was done, $7,000 had been raised.
Awards were given to the top three finishers, male and female and top two males and females in each category. The top three finishers overall were Cameron Cook, 30, Alex Douglass, 29 and Connor Bates, 17.
Whipple said every precaution was taken to ensure the safety of all who participated. There were staggered start times, the wearing of masks and the option of doing the race virtually.
Sponsors for the event included Allevia Technology, Vienna Coffee Company, White Oak Construction and Restoration, Smoky Mountain River Rat, Hepperly Auto Sales, Russell and Abbott Heating and Cooling, Mountain Ridge Way Products, Knoxville Adventure Collective, Pokey’s and Sports and The Daily Times.
