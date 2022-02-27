Join Keep Blount Beautiful and Little River Watershed Association at the Townsend Community Cleanup on March 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at Townsend Visitors Center. The Townsend Community Cleanup is the first event of the 2022 Blount County Great American Cleanup (BCGAC), an annual community improvement initiative that encourages residents to take action and improve Blount County through litter pickups and recycling efforts. Tennessee Valley Authority is the sponsor for BCGAC each year.
Volunteers should meet at the Townsend Visitors Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, to collect supplies and instruction. Volunteers will then disperse to various areas of Townsend to collect litter. All litter pickup supplies will be provided, including gloves, safety vests, litter pickers, and trash bags.
The BCGAC will continue until June with various other events including the City of Lousiville Cleanup and Earth Day Recycling. For more information on the Townsend Community Cleanup and other events, visit the Upcoming Events tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org or contact the office at 865-681-4809 or keepblount@gmail.com.
