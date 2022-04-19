Keep Blount Beautiful will host Blount County Waste Disposal 101 from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 27, via Zoom. This webinar will detail recycling and other waste disposal information specific to Blount County including where to recycle, items accepted for recycling, household hazardous waste and more.
Registrants are welcome to use the chat feature on Zoom to ask questions and they will be addressed at the end of the presentation. Representatives from the Blount County Highway Department, City of Alcoa Sanitation and Recycling, City of Maryville Sanitation and the Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County Landfill will be available for questions.
This event is open to the public, but registration is required. For more information and to register, visit the Upcoming Events tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org.
