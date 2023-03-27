Keep Blount Beautiful will host its annual Earth Day Recycling collection from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at First Baptist Church Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
This event is a free, drive-through collection of hard-to-recycle items for proper recycling or reuse. E-cycle of Knoxville, Shred-It, Goodwill, Maryville Lions Club and Keep Blount Beautiful will be accepting items at this event. For a complete list of items and important information, visit the Upcoming Events page at KeepBlountBeautiful.org
Note: Household recycling, household hazardous waste, paint, batteries, chemicals, tires, lightbulbs or anything not listed as “accepted” will not be accepted at this event.
E-cycle of Knoxville will be accepting electronics for recycling. There is a $15 fee for CRT and flat-screen TVs and CRT monitors.
Shred-it will be accepting secure documents for shredding and recycling on-site as capacity lasts. Documents will be accepted from households only. To ensure room for only secure documents, regular mixed paper should be taken to the Blount County Recycling Center, City of Maryville recycling centers, or placed in your curbside bin.
Goodwill will be accepting clothes and shoes, housewares, books, toys, etc. Maryville Lions Club will be accepting eyeglasses only. Keep Blount Beautiful will be accepting reusable grocery bags in good condition, used Brita products and used oral care products including toothpaste tubes, toothbrushes and floss containers.
This event is one of Keep Blount Beautiful’s events in celebration of the Blount County Great American Cleanup, an initiative that encourages residents to take action to improve and beautify their community every spring.
For more information on Earth Day Recycling, contact Keep Blount Beautiful at 865-681-4809 or keepblount@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.