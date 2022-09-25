Keep Blount Beautiful will host its annual America Recycles Day collection from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at First Baptist Church Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway This event is a free, drive-thu collection of hard-to-recycle items for proper recycling or reuse.
E-cycle of Knoxville, Shred-It, Goodwill, My Frugal Home, Maryville Lions Club, and Keep Blount Beautiful will be accepting items at this event. Carefully review the accepted items before attending the event. For a complete list of items, visit the Upcoming Events tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org.
E-cycle of Knoxville will be accepting electronics for recycling. Please note that there is a $15 fee for CRT and flat-screen TVs and CRT monitors. Shred-it will be accepting secure documents for shredding and recycling on-site as capacity lasts. Documents will be accepted from households only. Staples and paper clips are okay for shredding, but not metal binding. Shredding is done on-site. To ensure room for only secure documents, regular mixed paper should be taken to the Blount County Convenience Center or placed in your recycling bin.
Goodwill will be accepting clothes and shoes, housewares, books, toys, etc. Maryville Lions Club will be accepting eyeglasses and eyeglass cases. Keep Blount Beautiful will be accepting reusable grocery bags, used Brita products, and used oral care products including toothpaste tubes, toothbrushes, and floss containers. My Frugal Home will be accepting various items including fabric, used candles, and coffee mugs.
Household recycling, household hazardous waste, lightbulbs, batteries, or paint will not be accepted at this event. For disposal information, visit the Resources tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org. For more information on Earth Day Recycling, contact Keep Blount Beautiful at 865-681-4809 or keep
