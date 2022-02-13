Keep Blount Beautiful’s recruitment of volunteers for its Adopt-A-Mile program seems to be working as it increased participating groups from 18 last year to 30 now.
Even with that jump, Executive Director Brittney Whipple said there is a definite need for more businesses, families, civic groups and churches to come aboard.
Adopt-A-Mile is a community improvement initiative in which volunteers adopt a portion of city or county road and commit to keeping it litter-free through regular litter pickups. Adopt-A-Mile volunteers include businesses, community groups, neighborhoods, families and students. The program can serve as a team-building opportunity for businesses, a way to earn community service hours, or simply a way to get outside and improve the community.
“I would like to see more Alcoa participation,” Whipple said. “We only have one in Alcoa.”
She said when businesses or individuals inquire about joining Adopt-A-Mile, they generally already have a stretch of road in mind. Allevia Technology as adopted a section of East Broadway, where this company is located. Likewise, Blackberry Farm Brewery has a different portion of that same roadway.
“Sometimes it’s a city block. Sometimes it’s a little less than a mile,” Whipple said.
Records are kept at KBB so Whipple and her staff know that a participant is filling its obligation. She said in many cases, the teams go beyond the four times per year requirement. Some decide to pick up litter each season of the year.
“There are some people that have just joined and they are already up to three times,” the executive director said.
Looking through her records, Whipple said there is one church that has adopted a stretch of road. The fifth grade at Friendsville Elementary has also joined this effort.
Some families decide to adopt a road near their homes. Families with children and those without are seeing this as a worthwhile cause.
The litter pickups may be done at any time and all supplies are provided by KBB. Once the first cleanup is scheduled, road signs with the adopter’s name are placed at the start and end of the mile. The road signs are provided by the Blount County Highway Department, City of Maryville and City of Alcoa.
If volunteers want to participate in the program but do not have a road in mind, KBB can offer suggestions. Adopted roads do not have to be exactly a mile and do not have to be in a straight line, such as a city block.
Adopt-A-Mile covers city and county roads. The Adopt-A-Highway program is managed by TDOT and covers state highways such as Lamar Alexander Parkway.
To apply for Adopt-A-Mile, visit the Adopt-A-Mile webpage at KeepBlountBeautiufl.org and fill out the application form. Applications are accepted at any time during the year.
Adopt-A-Mile isn’t a Keep America Beautiful program but many KAB affiliates like KBB run the program. Whipple has been with KBB since 2017 and became executive director in February 2018. This local affiliate has been part of Adopt-A-Mile for many years.
It’s already shaping up to be a busy year, Whipple said. Events listed on the KBB website include an Invasive Plant Removal on Saturday, Feb. 26 in Townsend, a partnership with Little River Watershed Association and Tuckaleechee Garden Club. The area to be addressed will include Townsend Riverwalk and Arboretum.
The Townsend Community Cleanup is the next on the agenda, set for Saturday, March 5. This will be the sixth annual event. Little River Watershed Association is also a partner on this one. Volunteers are needed.
This one is in celebration of Blount County Great American Cleanup.
KBB also loans out supplies to groups who want to schedule a one-time cleanup rather than commit to the Adopt-A-Mile program. Supplies include safety vests, garbage bags, gloves, litter pickers, and signs/cones if needed. Volunteers can learn more and request supplies at the Litter Pickups webpage at KeepBlountBeautiful.org or by emailing keepblount@gmail.com.
