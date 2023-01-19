A man with deep connections to East Tennessee has found a way to honor his dad’s lengthy service as a dedicated pastor, family man and lifelong Vols fan, through music.
Kevin Richardson grew up in Oliver Springs and spent his summers in Townsend, Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. He now resides in Henderson, Kentucky and works for the U.S. Postal Service. His dad, the late Rev. John Lynn Randolph, preached all over East Tennessee.
“I guess the real questions is where didn’t he preach?” Richardson wrote in an email describing his dad. The churches he led and spoke at included Mineral Springs Baptist, Armes Chapel, Piney Grove Baptist, New Pilot Baptist, Friendly Hill, Indian Bluff, Dutch Valley and the list goes on. This minister passed away in 2020, and his son said he has struggled with the loss ever since.
“He loved the Lord, small town living and UT sports,” Kevin explained. He said when he would come home to take care of his ailing father, he would tell him, “I’ll always be just outside of Knoxville.”
When John passed away, Kevin said he wanted to share his dad’s life story; music seemed the perfect way to do it.
Kevin’s focus on singing and songwriting came after he was badly injured in an accident back in 1993. He was riding a bicycle and was struck by a car. The teen suffered a broken hip, a serious head injury and ended up losing some of his memory. Doctors weren’t confident he could overcome his injuries. Church members, he said, gathered at the hospital waiting room.
“They got down on their knees and cried out on my behalf,” Kevin wrote. “The Master answered those prayers. That’s when I turned to music.”
He began singing in church with his sisters, Melanie and Lynn, at age 15. He recorded his first gospel album at a small studio in Oliver Springs called Cumberland Sound, he said. Most recently, Kevin has taken his talents to record in Knoxville, at Song Writers Studio.
So, it would only seem natural that this musician, East Tennessean at heart and son of a preacher would write a song about his father, called “Just Outside of Knoxville.” He said it took him about two years to complete the song. A video came next, which was months in the making.
In the video there are scenes from a life lived in service to God, including a river baptism performed by the Rev. Randolph and his dad. Kevin said he was able to use home movies for much of the music video.
Included are images of Coach Johnny Majors, Coach Pat Summitt and others that bled Orange, Kevin said. “Dad loved the glory days of Tennessee athletics,” he said.
A service in progress in a rural church, a stroll down the main street of a small town, a now-closed drive-in theater, a “See Rock City” barn, evidence of a long-ago coal company and views of the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville — all are part of this video meant to spark what are cherished memories for some.
Rev. Randolph’s family was originally from Cumberland County, arriving in East Tennessee to work in the coal mines; when they shut down, the family remained. His wife’s family were from Scott County. They moved to East Tennessee to operate a tree logging business, Kevin said. His parents met in church.
The video for “Just Outside of Knoxville” is posted on YouTube and has over 8,700 views in less than three months. Kevin said he is working on two new songs that will be released in the next few months. One is called “Big Orange Memories,” a country song. The other, “He Has a Plan,” is a Southern gospel tune.
There are glimpses of Kevin in the video. He is the one driving the truck as he visits his East Tennessee past. Footage of his high school is included too. Kevin can be seen walking down the hallway of Oliver Springs High School.
“You’ll also see me after Tennessee scores a touchdown against Alabama,” he pointed out.
John Randolph died on Jan. 17, 2020. He was the oldest of five kids. At the age of 15, he got a job to help support his family; he would attend school and then go to work after that.
“Then, he’d walk home and do it over again,” Kevin said. “He sacrificed his dream of playing high school sports. Dad sacrificed more than most will ever understand. He did it because he loved his family and they wouldn’t have survived without him.”
“Just Outside of Knoxville” is a song about small town living, but also faith, hope and healing, this songwriter said. It has helped to heal his heart; but, it’s also been a way for a son to honor his father’s life of service to others.
Kevin is 45 and now has five kids of his own.
“I miss watching him preach,” Kevin wrote. “He was a true God-called minister. Dad studied and read his Bible daily. He preached in love and was always visiting members of the community. ... He’d always say, ‘Someone isn’t gone until they’re forgotten.’ I want to continue to tell his story so he’s never forgotten.”
