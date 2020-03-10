Kenneth Cornett, Blount County Historian, will give a presentation at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, at the meeting of the Smoky Mountain Historical Society, at Sevier County Courthouse. His presentation, "Udderly Blount," is based on the history of the dairy industry in Blount County. He has written a book with Larry Mince by the same name.
The rich history tells of 233 dairies in the county of which 16 had personalized bottles and another 24 with delivery routes. There were another 152 dairies who sold bulk milk in 10-gallon cans. Cornett will also be sharing a display of his extensive collection of vintage milk bottles. The public is invited.
