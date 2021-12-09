The Hakuna Matata Children’s Choir is back to perform at the Blount County Public Library at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the main gallery.
While many of us associate the words “Hakuna Matata” with the Disney movie “The Lion King,” it actually means “no worries” in Swahili, a language spoken by over 60 million people.
The Hakuna Matata Children’s Choir travels around the world sharing their culture with the places they visit. They will also present concerts at area churches and at the Foothills Mall. Join us for an afternoon of “no worries.”
This program is open to the public and will be held at the Blount County Public Library, located at 508 N. Cusick Street, Maryville.
For further information about library programs or services, call the library at (865) 982-0981 or visit the website at www.blountlibrary.org.
