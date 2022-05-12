One graduate has launched a horse-sitting business while another offers his corporate expertise with human resources and executive coaching.
Virtual tours to help event venues get their places on the map is the goal of one Blount native, while a chef in the Eagleton area wants to share use of his commercial kitchen.
In all, 13 residents of this community enrolled and completed the very first CO.STARTERS program offered here. After 10 weeks of instruction by two facilitators, one-on-one consulting with three mentors and advice from eight speakers who themselves took that leap into becoming their own bosses — these graduates feel equipped to handle whatever comes their way.
CO.STARTERS is an international entrepreneur program that got its start right here in Tennessee, in Chattanooga. The Sky City Entrepreneur Center in Maryville, which is itself a resource for those who own their own businesses, wanted to bring it to this community. Shannon Bryant, community manager at Sky City, said this first class of graduates has a wide range of creative ideas and plans.
One of them is Rachel Davis. Originally from Cookeville, she moved to Maryville to work for Blackberry Farm. Davis said she has beeb riding horses since she was 5 and served as a trail guide and carriage drive for the resort.
But, this graduate of Colorado State wanted to do more with her degree in equine science and business. She realized how many people with horses rarely take vacations because they don’t have qualified people to attend to their animals.
“There are a lot of dog and cat sitters but not many who will do this so horse owners can go on vacation,” Davis said. “A lot of times, they never go on vacation. They just work and try to maintain their farms.”
Davis launched Elite Equine Services to fill that gap. She said she will travel up to 90 minutes away to East and Middle Tennessee to provide her services. She specializes in horse sitting but can also exercise and condition them. if an owner is too busy during the week to ride his or her horse, Davis said she is available.
Barn cleanings — those are on her chore list too, as well as some equine medical care. She is in the process of hiring two people to expand her territory.
CO.STARTERS, Davis said, helped her in so many ways. She said others in the class helped here gain more self-confidence and stand her ground when it comes to pricing. Hearing the passion others have for their start-ups was very inspiring, this Maryville resident said.
“I wish the program could have lasted longer,” she said.
Kyle Perkins grew up in Walland, graduated from Heritage High and then Tennessee Tech. He served as an engineer at DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee for eight years, but like Davis, he didn’t want to work for someone else at set hours, etc.
So RoseWood Virtual Tours became his vision. He said there are virtual tours available for real estate companies to use, but not for the everyday business, like wedding venues or rental property. He has now filled that void. Visitors to his website (rosewoodvirtual tours.com) can view the technology as they navigate the inside of a rental cabin before booking. Perkins is a Google Street View Trusted Photographer.
He knew quite a bit about the corporate world, but admitted he could use some assistance on certain things. CO.STARTERS was where he sought out that help.
“How to become a salesman was important to me,” he said. “I also realize the networking opportunities too. My goal was to become friends with everyone in the class.”
Speakers like the new owner of Richy Kreme, Dustin Cochran, and Lisa Misosky, owner of Southand Books, were two of his favorite speakers. Perkins said Bryant and also Suzy Booker did an excellent job of putting the class together.
“I don’t think they could have put together a better class,” Perkins said.
CO.STARTERS graduate Paul Boyles has 35 years of experience in human resources and said starting his own business seemed like the next step. He said he had a good idea of what he wanted to do, but CO.STARTERS helped him with the fundamentals. He said being able to access resources he didn’t know existed, helped him reach the next step.
He’s been in this community since 2009 and now has his business, Paul Boyles Executive Coaching up and running. The two CO.STARTERS facilitators, Jeremy LaDuke and Marcus Blair, were great to share their insight as each also owns a business, Boyles said.
“All of us were trying to launch businesses and they had already been there,” he said. Boyles encourages others who want to become their own boss to take the class.
Others completing the first CO.STARTERS class included Willie Daugherty, who owns and operates the Neighborhood Chef. Digit Mollish is the entrepreneur who has designed a glass propagator for plants. Mentors for the entire class were Saralyn Banks, Cliff Caudill and Greg Rowe.
Bryant said there is another CO.STARTERS course expected to be offered in the fall. This one was made affordable through a Good Neighbors grant from State Farm. Bryant said Sky City is looking for a sponsor for the next class.
This inaugural class ranged in age from young adult to retiree, Bryant said, and represent talents across a number of business ventures.
“The people in the group were at all stages of business development,” she said. “Some came with an initial idea while others were ready to launch. CO.STARTERS had something valuable for all of them.”
