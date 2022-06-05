On a recent Sunday afternoon, 81-year-old Edna Hicks Johnson packed up her World’s Fair memorabilia from 1982 and headed to the former site in Knoxville to relive and relish those lively days 40 years ago.
She had with her photographs of herself and one of the mascots, others showing her dancing carefree in the Strohaus restaurant and a large color print of herself and fellow square dancers, the Mountaineers. That group competed in a square dancing competition at the fair, taking third place, she recalled.
But there was one problem with Johnson’s plan that Sunday afternoon a couple of weeks ago; she had missed the World’s Fair commemoration celebration by one day. It was held on Saturday.
“I was so disappointed,” this Maryville resident said. “I was ready to go back to 1982.”
Johnson was born in a house on Edison Street in Alcoa and currently resides at Broadway Towers. She had so hoped to be able to share her stories with fellow World’s Fair goers. This octogenarian wanted the whole community to know how much she appreciated the chance to dance and make memories that are still some of her favorites.
“I was there on opening day and I was there on closing day,” she said. And lots of days in between. Johnson said she had a World’s Fair season pass, but has since misplaced it.
What she does have are three World’s Fair Beer cans, a World’s Fair watch, pewter pin and her photos. She said getting to square dance at the international exposition was a dream.
Johnson said she was made for dancing. In fact, her practice and perfecting can be traced back to her earliest days, when she was only 5. Binfield Community Center was one of the places where she danced over the years. But really, almost any place would do.
She spent a lot of time at her family’s farm in Monroe County as a child. The chores were tough and never-ending for a lot of her relatives, but when quitting time was here, many of her uncles and others including neighbors picked up a banjo, fiddle or guitar and the music began; dancing soon followed.
“It was a hoedown,” Johnson said. “We kicked up the dirt.”
Johnson’s father, Charles Hicks Sr., taught her to square dance. He loved it as much or more than she did. She recalls the two dancing at Fontana Village when she was just a teenager.
The group Johnson belonged to when she danced at the World’s Fair, the Mountaineers, was mostly from East Tennessee. The women wore fancy, flouncy dresses; the men had matching shirts. Johnson said they were friends before and after the World’s Fair.
On many nights, May 1 through Oct. 31, 1982, Johnson could be found at the Strohaus, where good food and beverages were sold to festival goers. Johnson said she didn’t drink alcohol but loved the upbeat atmosphere there. One of the photos she treasures is one of her dancing on a table.
It seems Johnson has kept moving most of her life. She retired from Levi Strauss after 28 years and later worked another 19 years at Walmart before retiring again at the age of 72. She said some who are still employed there beg her to come back.
There was another family member of Johnson who cherished his time at the 1982 World’s Fair. Her uncle, James Cooper, worked security at the six-month affair. When it was over, much of the decor was being thrown out. Cooper saved lots of it from the dumpster and has it today. James’ son, John, attended the fair as well. He was just a kid at the time. One of Johnson’s aunts from Michigan made the trip down to witness the fair’s hoopla.
Other dance venues for Johnson over the years included Silver Dollar City, which became Dollywood. Johnson said she had other square dancers kicked up their heels at Epcot Center in Florida. Closer to home, Old Timers Day in Cades Cove provided her with a dancing opportunity.
The Tennessee Barn Dance in Knoxville gave Johnson with the chance to show off her talents, too. Whether it was in a group or solo, she took each opportunity that came her way.
The ferris wheel was Johnson’s favorite ride at the fair. Getting to see the Budweiser Clydesdales was an awesome experience too, she said. This Blount County resident also remembers riding a boat from Louisville boat dock to the World’s Fair. She said she was on it the night before it sank.
At 81, Johnson isn’t out on the dance floor anymore. She said in her heyday, she traveled to competitions across the Eastern U.S. Her other passion, bowling, did the same.
The beer from her World’s Fair Beer cans has evaporated. The band on her souvenir watch broke after Johnson wore it out. Fellow dancers are no longer here. It’s the dancing that still brings a spark to her soul.
“I would rather dance than eat when I’m hungry,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.