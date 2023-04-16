CLEVELAND — The USDA Forest Service and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will host a “Kids Fishing Day” event on April 22 in the Cherokee National Forest’s Ocoee/Hiwassee Ranger District. Anglers 15 years and younger are invited to try their luck.
The event will be held from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at Spring Creek on Saturday, April 22. Spring Creek Road (National Forest System Road 27) is located north of the Hiwassee River and east off U.S. Highway 411. From Hwy 411, take the turn off to Gee Creek Campground and follow NFSR 27 toward the Spring Creek Shooting Range. The turn off from Hwy 411 is approximately six miles north of Benton and five miles south of Etowah. Snacks will be provided for participants.
Catchable size trout will be stocked for this event. Fishing will be restricted to children 15 years of age and younger. A non-fishing parents or guardian must accompany all kids. No licenses or permits are required during these events.
The event is sponsored by Trout Unlimited, Tennessee State Parks, North Cleveland Walmart, Bargain Barn, Etowah Chamber of Commerce, Polk County /Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce and Superior Sanitation of Athens.
For additional information please contact Bo Reynolds, biological technician, at 423-338-3319, or bo.reynolds@usda.gov.
