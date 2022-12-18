Former Tennessee Vol football players (from left) Danny Spradlin, Daryl Harper, and Anthony Hancock drop off several items to Lilli Brown they donated to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center’s Christmas store.
The Christmas store at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Alcoa has seen a steady flow of customers — kids in the after school program who need to finish up that holiday shopping list.
Director Lilli Brown said this is the third year she has organized a shopping experience for the students. The items they purchase are great on the wallet, at $5 and under. Brown said this gives these children the chance to buy gifts they pick out, for their siblings, parents and grandparents.
“It used to be $3 and under but we had to go up because of inflation,” Brown said. “It’s still a bargain.”
Hot wheels for a brother or sister, makeup kits for mom, mugs of candy for dad or pieces of jewelry, like watches, have been purchased from the store. There are statues, kitchen mitts, flashlights, magnets, stuffed animals and dolls. Brown has been purchasing and saving items for this annual project all year long. Others in the community have made financial donations or brought in things for the sale.
Last week, some former University of Tennessee and NFL football players dropped by to make their annual contributions. They included Danny Spradlin, Daryl Harper and Anthony Hancock. Alcoa standout and former NFL player Shannon Mitchell has participated in the past but was unable to make it this time. The items are set up in the center’s library.
This has definitely been popular with the kids. “We have just about sold out every day,” Brown said. “I had to go back to the stores and re-stock.”
The nail care products are very popular, Brown said. Coloring books are part of the store inventory, too.
While this is a good experience for the children to get to make their gifts personal, Brown said it is also teaching them about saving and spending money. Kids who participate in the MLK program are K-9th grade.
The store remains open through Wednesday. There are about 75 kids who are part of the program.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
